FY2021 EPS Estimates for MVB Financial Corp. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for MVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.47. MVB Financial had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 16.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. MVB Financial has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $45.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $501.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in MVB Financial by 278,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.30%.

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

