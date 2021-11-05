G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,274. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.16.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 160.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

