GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Position Increased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 1,375.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,112 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in GameStop were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GameStop by 47.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 127.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $217.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -226.92 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.63. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

