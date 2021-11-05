GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,339 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in GameStop were worth $13,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $129,799,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 290.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop stock opened at $217.84 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -226.92 and a beta of -2.11.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

