Garde Capital Inc. Invests $108,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 467,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $721,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,068,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,687,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $148.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,367,262 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.