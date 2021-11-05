Garde Capital Inc. Invests $209,000 in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter worth about $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after acquiring an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $87,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.40.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $970,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,081 shares of company stock worth $15,669,055. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zendesk from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.92.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

