GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GCP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GCP traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,551. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.87.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile
GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.
