Gem Diamonds (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Trading Up 0.7%

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93.

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

