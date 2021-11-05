Genaro Network (GNX) Market Cap Hits $8.24 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market cap of $8.24 million and $4.36 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.29 or 0.00251066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00097018 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,171,061 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

