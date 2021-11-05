Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share on Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

GEGYY opened at $1.99 on Friday. Genel Energy has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $553.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

