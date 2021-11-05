Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.
GNRC stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,250. Generac has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.47.
In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
