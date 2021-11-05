Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GNRC stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $458.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,250. Generac has a 12 month low of $202.56 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $444.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.47.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.60.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

