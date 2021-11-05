Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Genesco stock opened at $67.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.16. Genesco has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $68.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.79.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $555.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas George purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,219,000 after buying an additional 120,284 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 888,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 627.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,306,000 after purchasing an additional 559,545 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.