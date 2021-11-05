Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

AMPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.11 million, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

