Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,017,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 42,735 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $13,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLDT opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $646.52 million, a PE ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 1.94. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLDT. Barclays raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

