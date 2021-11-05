Geode Capital Management LLC Has $13.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $13,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,480,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 747.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 89,051 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.70. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -250.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

