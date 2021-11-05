Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $13.28 Million Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,412,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

BRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

BrightSpire Capital Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.