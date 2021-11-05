Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,211 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,211 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.26% of IES worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 832,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IES by 659.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,805,000 after buying an additional 554,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in IES by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after buying an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IES by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 111,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IES by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IESC opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.72.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and management of operating subsidiaries in business activities across a variety of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial and Industrial and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides technology infrastructure products and services to large corporations and independent businesses.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.