Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,783 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.53% of TransMedics Group worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth $332,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 2,836.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,802,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market cap of $859.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.71.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $53,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

