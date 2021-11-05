GeoWealth Management LLC Acquires 12,237 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.3% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $9,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSSC. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $69.16 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $69.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day moving average is $64.09.

