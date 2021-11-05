GeoWealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,551 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 50,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 223,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPEM stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

