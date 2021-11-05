GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPMD stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.54.

