GeoWealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 109,318 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 695,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 769,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $81.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.31 and a one year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

