GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 61,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.