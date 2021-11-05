GeoWealth Management LLC Invests $1.33 Million in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after acquiring an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,348,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,995,000 after acquiring an additional 801,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after acquiring an additional 105,119 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 936,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,571,000 after acquiring an additional 74,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 928,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,094,000 after acquiring an additional 61,434 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.02. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $59.62 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

