Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRPTF shares. Citigroup lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HSBC raised Getlink from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Getlink stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87.

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

