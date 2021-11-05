GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

GFL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of GFL opened at C$51.40 on Thursday. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$27.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -2.27%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

