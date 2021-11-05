GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GFL Environmental updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GFL traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 106,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GFL Environmental stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 211.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,042 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of GFL Environmental worth $18,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

