GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $157.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 71.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $313,907.40 and $157.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 74.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.01 or 0.00243545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00096373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About GHOSTPRISM

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,331,733 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

