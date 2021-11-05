Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Downgraded by TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$48.00. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.88.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down C$0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$49.88. 660,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,807. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$27.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$875.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.0300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 7,500 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.83, for a total transaction of C$343,700.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,376,769.73.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

