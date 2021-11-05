Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.21. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $8.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $7.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

GILD traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $66.05. The company had a trading volume of 306,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,206,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.53. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after purchasing an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after purchasing an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

