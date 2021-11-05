Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,570 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,802 shares during the quarter. Glacier Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $20,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after purchasing an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after purchasing an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after purchasing an additional 59,405 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 884,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,440,000 after purchasing an additional 840,498 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.80. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,498. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 38.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

