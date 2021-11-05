Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $133,286,000 after acquiring an additional 628,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,749,732 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $105,491,000 after acquiring an additional 516,174 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $87,358,000 after acquiring an additional 707,350 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,294,371 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,614 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.