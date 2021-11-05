Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,187,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,075,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,193,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

