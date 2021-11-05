Glenmede Trust Co. NA Makes New Investment in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.5% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 6,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTGT. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average is $78.14. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.85 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

