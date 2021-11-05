Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 4,496 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 23,140 shares.The stock last traded at $8.92 and had previously closed at $8.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

Get Global Blue Group alerts:

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,648,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 557,374 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth $23,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.