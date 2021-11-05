Globaltrans Investment (OTCMKTS:GLTVF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Globaltrans Investment Plc (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)’s stock price rose 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 1,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTVF)

Globaltrans Investment Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation, railcar leasing, and ancillary services in Russia, Estonia, and Ukraine. It transports metallurgical cargoes, oil products and oil, coal, and construction materials; and leases and maintains rolling stock.

