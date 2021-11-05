GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $74.80 on Friday. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

