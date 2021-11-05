goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) PT Raised to C$207.00 at Raymond James

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$182.00 to C$207.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.20.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF traded down $9.26 on Friday, reaching $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day moving average of $137.42. goeasy has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

