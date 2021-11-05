GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,365,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.67% of GoHealth worth $60,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at $137,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in GoHealth by 9.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $5.55 on Friday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 0.33.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. Research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 in the last three months. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOCO shares. Barclays dropped their price target on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.