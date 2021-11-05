Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,801 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $27,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $87.36 and a 1-year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.79.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.