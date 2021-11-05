GrafTech International Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

GrafTech International has a dividend payout ratio of 2.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GrafTech International to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

EAF traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,320,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,763. GrafTech International has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.03.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GrafTech International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184,915 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of GrafTech International worth $18,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

