Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 72.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of Chewy stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.72. 61,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,901. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.81 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,981.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.