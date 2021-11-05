Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Sells 480,500 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 480,500 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises 2.6% of Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $54,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 104.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,511,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 49.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,992,238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,473,000 after purchasing an additional 993,551 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,701,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $468,691,000 after purchasing an additional 893,648 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,937,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 107.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 282,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIL. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

