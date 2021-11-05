Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 64.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,467 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $651.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $651.13 and a 200-day moving average of $625.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $421.15 and a 52-week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,928 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,724 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

