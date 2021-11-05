Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Granite Construction Inc. is one of the nation’s largest infrastructure contractors and construction materials producers. Granite specializes in complex infrastructure projects, including transportation, industrial and federal contracting, and is a proven leader in alternative procurement project delivery. Granite is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honoured as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. “

Shares of GVA stock opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 340.0% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 22,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Granite Construction by 9.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

