Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 548,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,428. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

