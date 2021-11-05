Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.06

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.06 and last traded at C$18.05, with a volume of 75579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.98.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.95.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total value of C$650,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,616,680.75.

About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

