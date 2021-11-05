Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,533. The company has a market cap of $999.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.68. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $16.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 5.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $526,671. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.5% in the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 30,870 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 412.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 194,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 102,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 77.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 63,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 140,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

