Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $55,383.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,149 shares of company stock worth $526,671 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

