Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Increased to C$44.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.17.

GWLIF traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 5,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

