Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GWO. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.00.

GWO traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$37.75. 518,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,928. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$27.92 and a 52 week high of C$39.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a current ratio of 26.09 and a quick ratio of 22.33.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6500002 EPS for the current year.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun purchased 7,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$189,896. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$202,706.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

